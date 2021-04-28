NFL Transactions: Wednesday 4/28

49ers
-
49ers re-signed G Tom Compton. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived DT Josiah Coatney. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals declined OL Billy Price‘s fifth-year option. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos traded a sixth-round pick to the Panthers for QB Teddy Bridgewater. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers re-signed WR Antonio Brown. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts exercised G Quenton Nelson‘s fifth-year option. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived OT Elijah Nkansah, P Austin Rehkow and OT Casey Tucker. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions exercised C Frank Ragnow‘s fifth-year option. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived TE Hunter Bryant with a non-football injury designation. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers traded QB Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos for a sixth-round pick. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!