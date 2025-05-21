NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/21

Bills
- Waived WR Hal Presley.
Cardinals
- Released LB Milo Eifler.
- Signed LB JJ Russell.
Lions
- Signed first-round DT Tyleik Williams.
Packers
- Waived DB Kaleb Hayes.
- Signed DB Gregory Junior.
Panthers
- WR Moose Muhammad reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Raiders
- Waived LB Wesley Steiner.
- Signed LB Michael Barrett.
Seahawks
- Signed third-round QB Jalen Milroe.
Steelers
- Signed G Nick Broeker.
Texans
- Waived G Jerome Carvin and DE Kingsley Jonathan.
- Signed DB Myles Bryant and DB Keydrain Calligan.
