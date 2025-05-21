NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

  • Waived WR Hal Presley.

Cardinals

Lions

  • Signed first-round DT Tyleik Williams.

Packers

Panthers

  • WR Moose Muhammad reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Raiders

  • Waived LB Wesley Steiner.
  • Signed LB Michael Barrett.

Seahawks

  • Signed third-round QB Jalen Milroe.

Steelers

Texans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply