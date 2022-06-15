NFL Transactions: Wednesday 6/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

Colts

  • Colts signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo. (NFLTR)

Lions

Patriots

  • Patriots signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey. (NFLTR)

Rams

  • Rams signed TE Jared Pinkney and RB A.J. Rose. (NFLTR)

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived DE Alex Tchangam. (NFLTR)

Steelers

  • Steelers signed S Minkah Fitzpatrick to a four-year extension. (NFLTR)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply