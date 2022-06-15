NFL Transactions: Wednesday 6/15

Colts
- Colts signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed TE Devin Funchess. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed TE Jared Pinkney and RB A.J. Rose. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived DE Alex Tchangam. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed S Minkah Fitzpatrick to a four-year extension. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!