NFL Transactions: Wednesday 6/17

Broncos
- Broncos reverted WR Mike Woods to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed TE Mason Pline.
Falcons
- Falcons waived DE C.J. Nunnally and WR Casey Washington.
- Falcons released DT Elijah Garcia.
- Falcons signed DE Keshawn Banks, DT Devonnsha Maxwell, and WR Antwane Wells.
Lions
- Lions waived WR Kyre Duplessis.
- Lions signed WR Tarik Black, WR Lucky Jackson, and WR Tay Martin.
- Lions placed WR Kendrick Law on injured reserve.
Rams
- Rams waived C Chad Lindberg.
Saints
- Saints waived WR Damien Alford, DT Coziah Izzard, DB DaShawn Jones, and K Mason Shipley.
- Saints signed K Tanner Brown, QB Hunter Dekkers, LB Cameron Jordan, and WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper.
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB Jacoby Windmon.
Titans
- Titans reverted DT C.J. Ravenell to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
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