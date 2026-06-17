NFL Transactions: Wednesday 6/17

By
Nate Bouda
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Broncos

  • Broncos reverted WR Mike Woods to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed TE Mason Pline.

Falcons

Lions

Rams

  • Rams waived C Chad Lindberg.

Saints

  • Saints waived WR Damien Alford, DT Coziah Izzard, DB DaShawn Jones, and K Mason Shipley.
  • Saints signed K Tanner Brown, QB Hunter Dekkers, LB Cameron Jordan, and WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper.

Steelers

Titans

  • Titans reverted DT C.J. Ravenell to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

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