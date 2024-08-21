NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Browns

  • Browns signed LB Marvin Moody
  • Browns waived LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle with an injury designation

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed TE Sage Surratt
  • Cardinals waived WR Daniel Arias

Chiefs

  • Chiefs waived WR Jaaron Hayek with an injury designation

Commanders

  • Commanders LB Keandre Jones and DB Ben Nikkel reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers

Eagles

  • Eagles released TE C.J. Uzomah
  • Eagles signed OL Jason Poe
  • Eagles released DB Tyler Hall from injured reserve with a settlement

Giants

  • Giants WR Dennis Houston reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
  • Giants waived TE Tyree Jackson from injured reserve with a settlement

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signing QB EJ Perry

Lions

Packers

  • Packers RB Jarveon Howard reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
  • Packers waived DL Kenneth Odumegwu
  • Packers designated K Alex Hale as an International Pathway Player  

Panthers

  • Panthers waived G Nash Jensen from injured reserve with a settlement

Patriots

Raiders

  • Raiders sign LB DaShaun White
  • Raiders waived WR Jeff Foreman with an injury designation

Rams

Saints

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings waived OT Jeremy Flax with an injury designation
  • Vikings waived DB NaJee Thompson from the PUP list.
  • Vikings claimed TE Neal Johnson from the Jets
  • Vikings signed C Matthew Cindric

