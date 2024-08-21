NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/21

Bears
- Bears placed WR Freddie Swain on injured reserve
Browns
- Browns signed LB Marvin Moody
- Browns waived LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle with an injury designation
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed TE Sage Surratt
- Cardinals waived WR Daniel Arias
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived WR Jaaron Hayek with an injury designation
Commanders
- Commanders LB Keandre Jones and DB Ben Nikkel reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Eagles
- Eagles released TE C.J. Uzomah
- Eagles signed OL Jason Poe
- Eagles released DB Tyler Hall from injured reserve with a settlement
Giants
- Giants WR Dennis Houston reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
- Giants waived TE Tyree Jackson from injured reserve with a settlement
Jaguars
- Jaguars signing QB EJ Perry
Lions
- Lions sign CB Rachad Wildgoose
Packers
- Packers RB Jarveon Howard reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
- Packers waived DL Kenneth Odumegwu
- Packers designated K Alex Hale as an International Pathway Player
Panthers
- Panthers waived G Nash Jensen from injured reserve with a settlement
Patriots
- Patriots released DT Mike Purcell
Raiders
- Raiders sign LB DaShaun White
- Raiders waived WR Jeff Foreman with an injury designation
Rams
- Rams waived DB Jerry Jacobs with an injury settlement
Saints
- Saints sign CB Joejuan Williams
- Saints waive C Sincere Haynesworth
- Saints activated TE Juwan Johnson from the PUP list.
Texans
- Texans placed TE Dalton Keene on injured reserve
- Texans signing FB Nick Bawden
Vikings
- Vikings waived OT Jeremy Flax with an injury designation
- Vikings waived DB NaJee Thompson from the PUP list.
- Vikings claimed TE Neal Johnson from the Jets
- Vikings signed C Matthew Cindric
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!