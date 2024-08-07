NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/7

49ers

Bengals

  • Bengals signed DE Andre Carter and DT Joshua Pryor.
  • Bengals placed DE Cam Sample on injured reserve. 
  • Bengals waived P Austin McNamara and WR Tre Mosley

Broncos

  • Broncos DE Ronnie Perkins reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Chargers

  • Chargers signed QB Luis Perez 

Colts

  • Colts signed C Ryan Coll
  • Colts placed C Wesley French on injured reserve

Commanders

  • Commanders signed OT Alex Taylor
  • Commanders OT Alex Akingbulu reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed WR Mike Harley Jr
  • Dolphins waived OL Chasen Hines 

Eagles

  • Eagles claimed TE Armani Rogers off of waivers from the Commanders.
  • Eagles waived WR Shaquan Davis

Jaguars

  • Jaguars DB Gregory Junior reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Jets

  • Jets signed RB Deon Jackson.
  • Jets waived WR Hamze El-Zayat.

Packers

  • Packers signed DE Brevin Allen, DE Zach Morton and K Alex Hale
  • Packers waived WR Rory Starkey andCB Don Callis with injury designations.

Panthers

  • Panthers G JD DiRenzo reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Raiders

  • Raiders DT Tomari Fox reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Rams

  • Rams signed C Alec Lindstrom

Saints

  • Saints signed OL Mark Evans
  • Saints waived TE Mason Fairchild

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed DT Kyon Barrs
  • Seahawks waived WR Marcus Simms with an injury designation

Steelers

  • Steelers signed LB Easton Gibbs
  • Steelers waived LB Tyler Murray with an injury designation

