NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/7

49ers
- 49ers released S Erik Harris
- 49ers waived WR Terique Owens
- 49ers signed RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn and WR Jontre Kirklin
Bengals
- Bengals signed DE Andre Carter and DT Joshua Pryor.
- Bengals placed DE Cam Sample on injured reserve.
- Bengals waived P Austin McNamara and WR Tre Mosley
Broncos
- Broncos DE Ronnie Perkins reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Chargers
- Chargers signed QB Luis Perez
Colts
- Colts signed C Ryan Coll
- Colts placed C Wesley French on injured reserve
Commanders
- Commanders signed OT Alex Taylor
- Commanders OT Alex Akingbulu reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed WR CeeDee Lamb on the Did Not Report list.
- Cowboys placed DE Sam Williams on injured reserve
- Cowboys signed LB Nick Vigil, LB Darius Harris and DT Albert Huggins
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR Mike Harley Jr
- Dolphins waived OL Chasen Hines
Eagles
- Eagles claimed TE Armani Rogers off of waivers from the Commanders.
- Eagles waived WR Shaquan Davis
Jaguars
- Jaguars DB Gregory Junior reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Jets
- Jets signed RB Deon Jackson.
- Jets waived WR Hamze El-Zayat.
Packers
- Packers signed DE Brevin Allen, DE Zach Morton and K Alex Hale.
- Packers waived WR Rory Starkey andCB Don Callis with injury designations.
Panthers
- Panthers G JD DiRenzo reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Raiders
- Raiders DT Tomari Fox reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Rams
- Rams signed C Alec Lindstrom
Saints
- Saints signed OL Mark Evans
- Saints waived TE Mason Fairchild
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DT Kyon Barrs
- Seahawks waived WR Marcus Simms with an injury designation
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB Easton Gibbs
- Steelers waived LB Tyler Murray with an injury designation
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!