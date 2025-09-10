NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/10

49ers
- Signed K Eddy Pineiro.
Bills
- Signed DT Phidarian Mathis to their practice squad.
Browns
- Signed DE K.J. Henry to their practice squad (exception).
Cardinals
- Placed DB Joey Blount on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Channing Tindall to their practice squad.
- Signed WR Simi Fehoko from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Released WR Jalen Reagor from their practice squad (injury settlement).
Chiefs
- Released LB Cole Christiansen from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Hal Presley to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Released TE Lawrence Cager from their practice squad.
- Signed P Mitch Wishnowsky to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Released RB Montrell Johnson and DB Eli Ricks from their practice squad.
- Signed OL Jake Majors and DL Jacob Sykes to their practice squad.
Jets
- Signed WR Isaiah Williams from the Bengals’ practice squad.
- Waived WR Xavier Gipson from their practice squad.
Saints
- Released QB Hunter Dekkers from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Fadil Diggs to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Placed LB Malik Harrison on injured reserve.
- Placed QB Skylar Thompson on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Jabrill Peppers.
- Signed DB James Pierre from their practice squad.
- Signed QB Logan Woodside to their practice squad.
Texans
- Placed TE Cade Stover on injured reserve.
- Signed OL Jaylon Thomas to their practice squad.
- Signed TE Harrison Bryant from their practice squad.
