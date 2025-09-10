NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/10

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

Browns

  • Signed DE K.J. Henry to their practice squad (exception).

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Released WR Jalen Reagor from their practice squad (injury settlement).

Chiefs

  • Released LB Cole Christiansen from their practice squad.
  • Signed WR Hal Presley to their practice squad.

Commanders

Eagles

  • Released RB Montrell Johnson and DB Eli Ricks from their practice squad.
  • Signed OL Jake Majors and DL Jacob Sykes to their practice squad.

Jets

Saints

  • Released QB Hunter Dekkers from their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Fadil Diggs to their practice squad.

Steelers

Texans

