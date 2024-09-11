NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/11

49ers
- Signed OT Chris Hubbard to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Signed RB Michael Burton to their active roster.
- Placed RB Audric Estime on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Kaden Davis to their practice squad.
Browns
- Signed WR David Bell, DB Mike Ford, and LB Sam Kamara to their active roster.
- Signed LB Khaleke Hudson off of the Saints’ practice squad.
- Placed LB Mohamoud Diabate, LB Tony Fields, DT Maurice Hurst, and DB Juan Thornhill on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Siaki Ika, Geoff Swaim, and LB Luiji Vilain to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Signed DB DiCaprio Bootle to their practice squad.
Colts
- Signed DB Ronnie Harrison and DB Kelvin Joseph to their practice squad.
- Released DE Titus Leo from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Signed DB Caden Sterns to their practice squad.
- Released TE Jack Stoll from their practice squad.
Jets
- Signed LB Jackson Sirmon to their practice squad.
Lions
- Signed DT Kyle Peko to their active roster.
- Signed K Greg Joseph and DT Chris Smith to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Signed DE Charles Harris to their active roster.
- Signed TE Feleipe Franks to their practice squad.
Rams
- Signed C Dylan McMahon off of the Eagles’ practice squad.
- Placed G Steve Avila, WR Puka Nacua, and OT Joseph Noteboom on injured reserve.
- Signed Ahkello Witherspoon to their practice squad.
Saints
- Signed DB Shemar Jean-Charles to their practice squad.
Texans
- Signed LB Rashad Weaver to their active roster.
- Placed DB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Desmond King and DB Troy Pride to their practice squad.
Titans
- Signed DT James Lynch to their active roster.
- Signed LB Kyron Johnson to their practice squad.
