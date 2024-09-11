NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/11

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Broncos

  • Signed RB Michael Burton to their active roster.
  • Placed RB Audric Estime on injured reserve.
  • Signed WR Kaden Davis to their practice squad.

Browns

Chargers

  • Signed DB DiCaprio Bootle to their practice squad.

Colts

Eagles

Jets

  • Signed LB Jackson Sirmon to their practice squad.

Lions

Panthers

Rams

Saints

Texans

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply