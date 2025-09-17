NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/17

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Buccaneers

  • Placed DT Calijah Kancey on injured reserve.
  • Signed DL Elijah Simmons to their active roster.

Cardinals

Chargers

Commanders

  • Placed DB Jonathan Jones on injured reserve.
  • Released G Darrian Dalcourt from their practice squad (injury settlement).
  • Signed LB Preston Smith to their active roster.

Cowboys

Eagles

Giants

  • Released DB Dee Williams from their practice squad.
  • Signed CB LaMareon James to their practice squad.

Jaguars

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply