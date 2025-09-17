NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/17

49ers
- Placed G Ben Bartch on injured reserve.
- Signed OT Brandon Parker to their practice squad.
- Signed TE Brayden Willis to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Placed DT Calijah Kancey on injured reserve.
- Signed DL Elijah Simmons to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Placed CB Garrett Williams and DE L.J. Collier on injured reserve.
- Released LB Elliott Brown from their practice squad.
- Signed CB Darren Hall to their active roster.
- Signed CB Ekow Boye-Doe and DT Zach Carter to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Placed OLB Khalil Mack on injured reserve.
Commanders
- Placed DB Jonathan Jones on injured reserve.
- Released G Darrian Dalcourt from their practice squad (injury settlement).
- Signed LB Preston Smith to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Signed OL Wesley French to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Signed G Kenyon Green to their active roster.
Giants
- Released DB Dee Williams from their practice squad.
- Signed CB LaMareon James to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Signed CB Kahlef Hailassie to their active roster.
Saints
- Placed DT Vernon Broughton on injured reserve.
- Released QB Hunter Dekkers from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Terrell Burgess to their active roster.
- Signed OL Sataoa Laumea and OL William Sherman to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Released CB Shaquill Griffin from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Cody White to their active roster.
Steelers
- Placed DL Isaiahh Loudermilk on injured reserve.
- Signed DL DeMarvin Leal to their active roster.
- Signed LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, TE Matt Sokol and WR Isaiah Hodgins to their practice squad.
Texans
- Placed WR Justin Watson on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Ajani Carter and DB Jalen Mills to their practice squad.
- Signed TE Brenden Bates to their active roster.
Vikings
- Placed RB Aaron Jones on injured reserve.
- Signed QB Desmond Ridder to their active roster.
- Signed RB Cam Akers to their practice squad.
