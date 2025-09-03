NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/3

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bears

  • Waived DB Tysheem Johnson from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Bengals

  • Waived T Caleb Etienne from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Bills

Broncos

  • Signed WR Thayer Thomas.

Dolphins

  • Waived TE Bayron Matos from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Eagles

  • Released OL Hollin Pierce.
  • Signed DB Eli Ricks (exception).

Giants

  • Waived TE Jermaine Terry from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Patriots

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Released DB Anthony Campbell, DE Jalan Gaines, and G Sataoa Laumea.
  • Signed DB Shemar Jean-Charles, WR Amari Kight, and RB Damien Martinez.
  • Waived QB John Rhys Plumlee from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Steelers

Texans

  • Released LS Reid Holskey, LB K.C. Ossai, and OL Jaylon Thomas.
  • Signed WR Silas Bolden, DB D’Angelo Ross, and G Sidy Sow (exception).

Titans

