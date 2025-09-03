NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/3

49ers
- Signed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Russell Gage.
- Waived QB Tanner Mordecai from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Bears
- Waived DB Tysheem Johnson from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Bengals
- Waived T Caleb Etienne from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Bills
- Released S Jordan Poyer.
- Signed WR Gabe Davis.
Broncos
- Signed WR Thayer Thomas.
Dolphins
- Waived TE Bayron Matos from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Eagles
- Released OL Hollin Pierce.
- Signed DB Eli Ricks (exception).
Giants
- Waived TE Jermaine Terry from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Patriots
- Signed LB Darius Harris.
Ravens
- Released DB Thomas Graham.
- Signed DB J.T. Gray.
Seahawks
- Released DB Anthony Campbell, DE Jalan Gaines, and G Sataoa Laumea.
- Signed DB Shemar Jean-Charles, WR Amari Kight, and RB Damien Martinez.
- Waived QB John Rhys Plumlee from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Steelers
- Released WR Aiden Williams.
- Signed WR Lance McCutcheon (exception) and LB Jon Rhattigan.
Texans
- Released LS Reid Holskey, LB K.C. Ossai, and OL Jaylon Thomas.
- Signed WR Silas Bolden, DB D’Angelo Ross, and G Sidy Sow (exception).
Titans
- Released DT Isaiah Raikes.
- Signed LB Kyzir White.
