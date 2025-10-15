NFL Upholds Brian Branch’s One-Game Suspension

The NFL has decided to uphold Lions DB Brian Branch‘s one-game suspension, according to Michael Signora.

“Hearing officer Jordy Nelson, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, has upheld the one-game suspension of Detroit defensive back Brian Branch,” Signora wrote.

Branch was suspended for punching Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster as the two teams were shaking hands at midfield. Branch was upset at a block from Smith-Schuster several minutes earlier.

Per Pelissero, NFL VP of football operations Jon Runyan told Branch in his suspension letter:

“Your aggressive, non-football act was entirely unwarranted, posed a serious risk of injury, and clearly violated the standards of conduct and sportsmanship expected of NFL players. Your conduct reflected poorly on the NFL and has no place in our game.”

Detroit’s next game is in a week on Monday Night Football against the Buccaneers.

Branch, 23, was a first-team All-American selection for Alabama following his junior season in 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and was drafted by the Lions with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $8,021,730 rookie contract that included a $2,833,985 signing bonus.

In 2025, Branch has appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded 33 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and five pass deflections.