NFLPA Hires JC Tretter As New Executive Director

The NFL Players Association announced Tuesday evening that they’ve elected JC Tretter to as their new executive director.

Here’s a statement from the NFLPA:

“On behalf of the Board of Player Representatives, we are proud to welcome JC Tretter as our new executive director and confident in the leadership that he will bring to our union. This decision reflects the responsibility our Board of Player Representatives carries on behalf of every player. We conducted a thorough, deliberate search to identify the right long-term leader to deliver sustained, meaningful progress for our members. JC earned the trust of our Board and demonstrated a clear commitment to serving this membership. We’re excited about what’s ahead.

“As our union moves into this next chapter, we’d like to thank David White for his steadfast leadership and dedication over the past seven months, which brought stability and focus back to our union.”

Here’s a statement from Tretter:

“There are times in your life when you know that you are exactly where you’re supposed to be. That’s where I am today. I’m grateful for the trust my fellow players have placed in me, and I’m going to reward that trust with my fullest commitment to these players and chart a new course for our union. My sole goal is to build up the strength of the NFLPA,” Tretter said. “I understand the responsibility that comes with this role and how important it is to stand shoulder‑to‑shoulder with player leadership. This union has always played a critical role in shaping the game, and that work is as important now as it’s ever been. The NFLPA needs leadership that listens, leads with integrity, and puts players first every day. That’s exactly how I plan to lead.”

Tretter was previously NFLPA president from 2020 to 2024 before resigning last year.

Tretter, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers out of Cornell back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $16.75 million contract that included $6.5 million guaranteed with the Browns in 2017.

Tretter then signed a three-year, $32.5 million extension that included more than $23 million guaranteed. He was set to make a base salary of $7.9 million in the final year of the deal when the Browns released him. He then retired in August of 2022.

For his career, Tretter appeared in 111 games and made 90 starts for the Packers and the Browns.