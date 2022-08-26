NFLTR Review: Around The Preseason Trade Block

Roster cuts loom next week, and this time of year always sparks some trade activity. In this issue:

A look around the league at who might be on the trade block

Each position covered, 83 total players

The Cowboys’ options at left tackle

Around The Trade Block: Preseason Roster Cuts

This time of year is one of the times on the NFL calendar when trade activity spikes. Teams have had a chance to see their players in action, and the combination of competition and injuries creates holes that need a little extra creativity to fill. There’s not always a big splashy move, but there’s always a wave of smaller swaps.

Already we’ve seen the Eagles swap WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside for Seahawks DB Ugo Amadi, then turn right around and trade Amadi to the Titans to upgrade a 2024 seventh to a sixth. The Vikings traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Raiders for Nick Mullens and a shot to upgrade at backup quarterback. Former Bills OL Cody Ford was unable to hold down a starting job in Buffalo, but he’ll have a fresh start in Arizona while the Bills salvage a fifth-round pick.

There’s no official trade block teams can consult like in Madden, but they generally have a pretty good idea of who could be had from other teams by connecting the dots and keeping their ear to the ground for camp reports. We can do the same thing from our vantage point. Here’s an estimation, position by position, of the NFL trade block this time of year:

Quarterback

Jimmy Garoppolo : He’s been on the block for a long, long time, but his salary remains a major obstacle to any interested teams. Unless another team loses a quarterback to a severe injury, the 49ers will probably cut Garoppolo in the next week or so. 49ers QB: He’s been on the block for a long, long time, but his salary remains a major obstacle to any interested teams. Unless another team loses a quarterback to a severe injury, the 49ers will probably cut Garoppolo in the next week or so.

Mason Rudolph : Mitch Trubisky remains the favorite to start and first-rounder Kenny Pickett has found his footing after a rough start to camp. That doesn’t leave much room for Rudolph but the Steelers also might not cut him outright. Steelers QBremains the favorite to start and first-rounderhas found his footing after a rough start to camp. That doesn’t leave much room for Rudolph but the Steelers also might not cut him outright.

Gardner Minshew : Philadelphia probably wouldn’t give Minshew away cheaply even though he’s in the last year of his deal because of the potential for a comp pick if he signs a lucrative deal in 2023. Still, worth mentioning because of the flashes he’s shown in the past. Eagles QB: Philadelphia probably wouldn’t give Minshew away cheaply even though he’s in the last year of his deal because of the potential for a comp pick if he signs a lucrative deal in 2023. Still, worth mentioning because of the flashes he’s shown in the past.

Sam Darnold: His sizable fifth-year option is an obstacle to a trade. But if the Panthers were willing to eat most of it to buy a pick, Darnold’s an intriguing backup option. The ship has likely sailed on him as a starter, however. Panthers QB: His sizable fifth-year option is an obstacle to a trade. But if the Panthers were willing to eat most of it to buy a pick, Darnold’s an intriguing backup option. The ship has likely sailed on him as a starter, however.

Running Back

Kareem Hunt or RB D’Ernest Johnson : Although I highly doubt Cleveland will be willing to part with Hunt for anything less than a strong Day 2 pick, it is true they have quite a bit of depth at running back to absorb his loss. Johnson might make more sense as trade bait, however, especially with the emergence of fifth-round rookie Jerome Ford this preseason. Browns RBor RB: Although I highly doubt Cleveland will be willing to part with Hunt for anything less than a strong Day 2 pick, it is true they have quite a bit of depth at running back to absorb his loss. Johnson might make more sense as trade bait, however, especially with the emergence of fifth-round rookiethis preseason.

Ronald Jones : Reports from Kansas City indicate Jones might be in danger of losing his roster spot. If that’s the case, the Chiefs would surely like to recoup a pick rather than release him outright. Chiefs RB: Reports from Kansas City indicate Jones might be in danger of losing his roster spot. If that’s the case, the Chiefs would surely like to recoup a pick rather than release him outright.

Damien Harris : New England was deep at running back even before using two draft picks on the position this year. Harris is in the final year of his deal, and there are some parallels to the situation last year when the Patriots traded Sony Michel to the Rams for fourth and sixth-round picks. Patriots RB: New England was deep at running back even before using two draft picks on the position this year. Harris is in the final year of his deal, and there are some parallels to the situation last year when the Patriots tradedto the Rams for fourth and sixth-round picks.

Myles Gaskin: The former seventh-round pick has carved out an admirable career considering his humble beginnings. But Gaskin is likely the victim of a new coaching staff that added three running backs this offseason. He’s a cut candidate but a team might want to bypass waivers and acquire him outright. Dolphins RB: The former seventh-round pick has carved out an admirable career considering his humble beginnings. But Gaskin is likely the victim of a new coaching staff that added three running backs this offseason. He’s a cut candidate but a team might want to bypass waivers and acquire him outright.

Wide receiver

Kenny Golladay : A trade here probably isn’t likely given Golladay’s albatross of a deal. Collin Johnson ‘s Achilles injury makes it even less likely. But if the Giants get the chance to unload Golladay, you have to think they’ll consider it given how bad of a fit he’s been in New York so far. Giants WR: A trade here probably isn’t likely given Golladay’s albatross of a deal.‘s Achilles injury makes it even less likely. But if the Giants get the chance to unload Golladay, you have to think they’ll consider it given how bad of a fit he’s been in New York so far.

Darius Slayton : The former fifth-round pick is a much more realistic trade candidate. He has speed and some past production as a deep threat but drops have relegated him to the back of the depth chart in New York. He’s probably a cut candidate if no takers emerge. Giants WR: The former fifth-round pick is a much more realistic trade candidate. He has speed and some past production as a deep threat but drops have relegated him to the back of the depth chart in New York. He’s probably a cut candidate if no takers emerge.

Preston Williams & WR Lynn Bowden : Miami has reportedly already had talks about both young wideouts, who have flashed in the past but look to be on the outs with the new coaching staff and talent added this offseason. Williams is a massive perimeter target, Bowden more of a gadget-style player with experience playing running back. Dolphins WR& WR: Miami has reportedly already had talks about both young wideouts, who have flashed in the past but look to be on the outs with the new coaching staff and talent added this offseason. Williams is a massive perimeter target, Bowden more of a gadget-style player with experience playing running back.

Kendrick Bourne : Signed in free agency last year, Bourne had some moments in his first season in New England. He’s had a tough training camp, however, and has seemingly fallen behind in what’s shaped up to be a competitive group even if there’s no high-level talent. Perhaps a change of scenery would help. His $4.25 million scheduled 2022 compensation isn’t ideal but it’s also manageable. Patriots WR: Signed in free agency last year, Bourne had some moments in his first season in New England. He’s had a tough training camp, however, and has seemingly fallen behind in what’s shaped up to be a competitive group even if there’s no high-level talent. Perhaps a change of scenery would help. His $4.25 million scheduled 2022 compensation isn’t ideal but it’s also manageable.

Nelson Agholor : The other big free agent addition to the Patriots receiving corps last season, Agholor struggled mightily and the scuttlebutt from some on the New England beat is that if the team had a taker for his contract, he’d be gone already. He’s due $10 million and half of it is guaranteed. He’s reportedly played better than Bourne during camp, however. Patriots WR: The other big free agent addition to the Patriots receiving corps last season, Agholor struggled mightily and the scuttlebutt from some on the New England beat is that if the team had a taker for his contract, he’d be gone already. He’s due $10 million and half of it is guaranteed. He’s reportedly played better than Bourne during camp, however.

Jalen Reagor : His first two seasons have been defined by Eagles WR: His first two seasons have been defined by not Justin Jefferson . But Reagor has actually apparently had a solid training camp. He’s still buried at fourth or fifth on the depth chart, though, which might make him worth more to the Eagles as a trade candidate than as a contributor in 2022. being. But Reagor has actually apparently had a solid training camp. He’s still buried at fourth or fifth on the depth chart, though, which might make him worth more to the Eagles as a trade candidate than as a contributor in 2022.

Denzel Mims : Like Reagor, Mims has had a solid camp after a nightmarish 2021 season. He remains buried on the depth chart behind all of the other additions the Jets have made to the position, however, which is what prompted his agent to officially request a trade on Thursday. Jets WR: Like Reagor, Mims has had a solid camp after a nightmarish 2021 season. He remains buried on the depth chart behind all of the other additions the Jets have made to the position, however, which is what prompted his agent to officially request a trade on Thursday.

Laviska Shenault : Another high pick in 2020 with a lackluster start to his career so far. Shenault has been the subject of trade rumors earlier this offseason and appears to be fourth or fifth on the depth chart as Jacksonville finishes up training camp and the preseason. A change of scenery might be best for everyone. Jaguars WR: Another high pick in 2020 with a lackluster start to his career so far. Shenault has been the subject of trade rumors earlier this offseason and appears to be fourth or fifth on the depth chart as Jacksonville finishes up training camp and the preseason. A change of scenery might be best for everyone.

Scotty Miller or WR Tyler Johnson: A side effect of loading up on established veterans like Julio Jones and Russell Gage is that it crowds out other younger options in Tampa Bay’s receiving corps. Even if they keep seven, one of either Miller or Johnson could be on the wrong side of the roster bubble. And both are good enough to be No. 3 or No. 4 receivers on other squads. Buccaneers WRor WR: A side effect of loading up on established veterans likeandis that it crowds out other younger options in Tampa Bay’s receiving corps. Even if they keep seven, one of either Miller or Johnson could be on the wrong side of the roster bubble. And both are good enough to be No. 3 or No. 4 receivers on other squads.

Tight End

Mike Gesicki : The transition to new HC Mike McDaniel ’s offense has been hard for Gesicki, and even if they work things out, it doesn’t seem like Miami will be willing to invest a major second contract in Gesicki in 2023. He might be a better fit for another team and the Dolphins could benefit by restocking their draft capital. Dolphins TE: The transition to new HC’s offense has been hard for Gesicki, and even if they work things out, it doesn’t seem like Miami will be willing to invest a major second contract in Gesicki in 2023. He might be a better fit for another team and the Dolphins could benefit by restocking their draft capital.

O.J. Howard : After underperforming expectations with the Buccaneers, Howard has apparently underwhelmed even more reduced expectations with the Bills. Recent beat reports have indicated he’d be firmly on the roster bubble if the team hadn’t signed him to a deal with strong guarantees, and even in the end that might not be enough to keep him around. A trade would solve Buffalo’s dilemma if they can find a taker. Bills TE: After underperforming expectations with the Buccaneers, Howard has apparently underwhelmed even more reduced expectations with the Bills. Recent beat reports have indicated he’d be firmly on the roster bubble if the team hadn’t signed him to a deal with strong guarantees, and even in the end that might not be enough to keep him around. A trade would solve Buffalo’s dilemma if they can find a taker.

Trevon Wesco : New York renovated the whole position this offseason, signing two big-money free agents and using a third-round pick. That probably will squeeze out Wesco. He’s not much of a receiving threat but he could still carve out a valuable niche as a blocking specialist. Jets TE: New York renovated the whole position this offseason, signing two big-money free agents and using a third-round pick. That probably will squeeze out Wesco. He’s not much of a receiving threat but he could still carve out a valuable niche as a blocking specialist.

Jody Fortson : The Chiefs might make room for Fortson on the roster but they’re crowded at the position right now with Travis Kelce , Noah Gray and Blake Bell . Fortson has flashed in camp before, including this year. Chiefs TE: The Chiefs might make room for Fortson on the roster but they’re crowded at the position right now withand. Fortson has flashed in camp before, including this year.

Ross Dwelley: The veteran has slipped potentially to fourth on the depth chart in San Francisco. He’s shown decent ability as a No. 2 tight end in the past, however. 49ers TE: The veteran has slipped potentially to fourth on the depth chart in San Francisco. He’s shown decent ability as a No. 2 tight end in the past, however.

Offensive Tackle

Isaiah Wynn : If the Patriots truly are willing to move Wynn, that would qualify as a major move. Injuries have been an issue for him and the former first-round pick was moved from left tackle to right this summer. He’s still a solid player with room to grow at a position a lot of teams struggle to fill with just competency. Patriots OT: If the Patriots truly are willing to move Wynn, that would qualify as a major move. Injuries have been an issue for him and the former first-round pick was moved from left tackle to right this summer. He’s still a solid player with room to grow at a position a lot of teams struggle to fill with just competency.

Andre Dillard : The former first-round pick doesn’t have a future in Philadelphia, as he’s stuck behind Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson . However, the Eagles know the value of a potential starting-caliber tackle and won’t just give Dillard away for free. Eagle OT: The former first-round pick doesn’t have a future in Philadelphia, as he’s stuck behindand. However, the Eagles know the value of a potential starting-caliber tackle and won’t just give Dillard away for free.

Ja’Wuan James : Signed last summer as a potential contingency for LT Ronnie Stanley , James’ salary is a bit high for a backup and he’s also a career right tackle. If Stanley is healthy enough to return, or if the Ravens feel more comfortable with other options, it might make more sense to flip James for a pick. Ravens OT: Signed last summer as a potential contingency for LT, James’ salary is a bit high for a backup and he’s also a career right tackle. If Stanley is healthy enough to return, or if the Ravens feel more comfortable with other options, it might make more sense to flip James for a pick.

Teven Jenkins : Things have started out rocky for Jenkins in his second season in Chicago, as there are rumors of clashes with the new coaching staff and being shopped by the new front office. Health has been an issue and the few first-team snaps he’s gotten have been at guard, not tackle. A fresh start might be best at this point. Bears OT: Things have started out rocky for Jenkins in his second season in Chicago, as there are rumors of clashes with the new coaching staff and being shopped by the new front office. Health has been an issue and the few first-team snaps he’s gotten have been at guard, not tackle. A fresh start might be best at this point.

Alex Leatherwood : Similar to Jenkins, Leatherwood has yet to really find his groove with a new regime in Las Vegas after struggling as a rookie. He’s not starting at either guard or tackle. Trading a first-round pick after just one season is unusual but the new coaching staff and front office didn’t invest anything into Leatherwood. Raiders OT: Similar to Jenkins, Leatherwood has yet to really find his groove with a new regime in Las Vegas after struggling as a rookie. He’s not starting at either guard or tackle. Trading a first-round pick after just one season is unusual but the new coaching staff and front office didn’t invest anything into Leatherwood.

Jawaan Taylor : He’s competing with 2021 second-round OT Walker Little for the starting right tackle job. If he loses, it would make sense for Jacksonville to explore a trade given Taylor is in the final year of his rookie deal. Jaguars OT: He’s competing with 2021 second-round OTfor the starting right tackle job. If he loses, it would make sense for Jacksonville to explore a trade given Taylor is in the final year of his rookie deal.

Bobby Evans : The former third-round pick hasn’t carved out a role through three seasons and there’s been speculation from the beat that the Rams would rather keep younger players around to develop. He’s also in the final year of his contract. Rams OT: The former third-round pick hasn’t carved out a role through three seasons and there’s been speculation from the beat that the Rams would rather keep younger players around to develop. He’s also in the final year of his contract.

Trenton Scott : Not a flashy name but Scott seems stuck behind some other options in Pittsburgh and does have previous starting experience. Teams can get desperate for tackle help. Steelers OT: Not a flashy name but Scott seems stuck behind some other options in Pittsburgh and does have previous starting experience. Teams can get desperate for tackle help.

Justin Skule: The former late-round pick started 12 games for the 49ers his first two seasons, including eight games at left tackle in the 49ers’ Super Bowl season, before tearing his ACL last summer. He looks to be on the wrong side of a numbers game now but could draw interest because of that previous experience. 49ers OT: The former late-round pick started 12 games for the 49ers his first two seasons, including eight games at left tackle in the 49ers’ Super Bowl season, before tearing his ACL last summer. He looks to be on the wrong side of a numbers game now but could draw interest because of that previous experience.

Interior Offensive Line

Ravens OL Trystan Colon : Baltimore will have some tough decisions to make for their final few offensive line spots. They’ve made it a point to keep Colon around for a couple of seasons now but might not be able to in 2022. He could fetch a pick from a center-needy team.

Ben Cleveland : Although he was a third-round pick just last season, Cleveland hasn’t seized the starting left guard job like the Ravens would have liked. He had a slow start to camp with an injury and has been running behind both Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips . Ravens G: Although he was a third-round pick just last season, Cleveland hasn’t seized the starting left guard job like the Ravens would have liked. He had a slow start to camp with an injury and has been running behind bothand

Wyatt Davis : A third-round pick just a year ago, Davis didn’t make it onto the field as a rookie and has fallen way down the depth chart under Minnesota’s new regime. Most teams prefer not to give up on a third-round pick after just a season but it’s clear how this is going to go. Perhaps the Vikings can salvage a pick. Vikings G: A third-round pick just a year ago, Davis didn’t make it onto the field as a rookie and has fallen way down the depth chart under Minnesota’s new regime. Most teams prefer not to give up on a third-round pick after just a season but it’s clear how this is going to go. Perhaps the Vikings can salvage a pick.

Jalen Mayfield : The Falcons aren’t necessarily in a position where they have spare offensive linemen to trade away. But Mayfield was awful as a rookie and lost the starting competition to journeyman Elijah Wilkinson . Atlanta could be patient but if another team that liked Mayfield as a prospect is willing to give up a pick, it could make sense to move on. Falcons G: The Falcons aren’t necessarily in a position where they have spare offensive linemen to trade away. But Mayfield was awful as a rookie and lost the starting competition to journeyman. Atlanta could be patient but if another team that liked Mayfield as a prospect is willing to give up a pick, it could make sense to move on.

Logan Stenberg: Other depth options for the Lions seem to have gained ground on Stenberg. While Detroit is rebuilding, the offensive line is actually a position of strength they could deal from to address other areas of the roster. Lions OL: Other depth options for the Lions seem to have gained ground on Stenberg. While Detroit is rebuilding, the offensive line is actually a position of strength they could deal from to address other areas of the roster.

Edge Rusher

Robert Quinn : Trade buzz has subsided around Quinn, but it still makes more sense for the Bears to trade him than to keep him. Quinn is still an excellent pass rusher and Chicago could potentially add another Day 2 pick by moving him, even if it’s closer to the trade deadline. The Rams are a team worth keeping in mind after losing Von Miller . Bears OLB: Trade buzz has subsided around Quinn, but it still makes more sense for the Bears to trade him than to keep him. Quinn is still an excellent pass rusher and Chicago could potentially add another Day 2 pick by moving him, even if it’s closer to the trade deadline. The Rams are a team worth keeping in mind after losing

Clelin Ferrell : Not a great fit for the new defense and a leftover failure from the previous regime. Perhaps Ferrell can revive his career someplace else where the expectations aren’t so high. Raiders DE: Not a great fit for the new defense and a leftover failure from the previous regime. Perhaps Ferrell can revive his career someplace else where the expectations aren’t so high.

Samson Ebukam : Speculated as a cap casualty this offseason, Ebukam hung around and has actually had a nice camp, per accounts. However, the 49ers are ridiculously deep on the defensive line. If they can shed salary and gain a pick without losing production, it makes a lot of sense. 49ers DE: Speculated as a cap casualty this offseason, Ebukam hung around and has actually had a nice camp, per accounts. However, the 49ers are ridiculously deep on the defensive line. If they can shed salary and gain a pick without losing production, it makes a lot of sense.

Jordan Willis or DE Kerry Hyder : Willis and Hyder could be the depth options that make Ebukam expendable or they could become low-level trade bait themselves. 49ers DEor DE: Willis and Hyder could be the depth options that make Ebukam expendable or they could become low-level trade bait themselves.

Malik Reed : The former UDFA has 13 sacks the past two seasons but interest in Reed from both Denver and the league has been surprisingly minimal. The Broncos gave him just the original round tender this offseason as a restricted free agent, meaning they’d have gotten nothing back if another team had signed him to an offer sheet. That never came, though. The NFL doesn’t seem to view him that highly but his experience and sack numbers are hard to dismiss. Broncos OLB: The former UDFA has 13 sacks the past two seasons but interest in Reed from both Denver and the league has been surprisingly minimal. The Broncos gave him just the original round tender this offseason as a restricted free agent, meaning they’d have gotten nothing back if another team had signed him to an offer sheet. That never came, though. The NFL doesn’t seem to view him that highly but his experience and sack numbers are hard to dismiss.

Oshane Ximines or OLB Quincy Roche : Ximines is a former third-round pick and Roche was claimed off of waivers during roster cuts last year. The former entered camp on the bubble but has played well, perhaps enough to pull ahead of the latter. There’s a chance the Giants could trade one. Giants OLBor OLB: Ximines is a former third-round pick and Roche was claimed off of waivers during roster cuts last year. The former entered camp on the bubble but has played well, perhaps enough to pull ahead of the latter. There’s a chance the Giants could trade one.

Jabari Zuniga , DE Vinny Curry or DE Bryce Huff : The Jets are another team that is absolutely loaded on the defensive line and might not have room for everyone. Zuniga is a former third-round pick and is running out of chances in New York. Curry is a longtime NFL veteran who still has a little bit left in the tank. Huff would probably draw the most interest out of any of them, as he’s flashed as a part-time pass rusher. He’s also probably someone the Jets would prefer to keep. Jets DE, DEor DE: The Jets are another team that is absolutely loaded on the defensive line and might not have room for everyone. Zuniga is a former third-round pick and is running out of chances in New York. Curry is a longtime NFL veteran who still has a little bit left in the tank. Huff would probably draw the most interest out of any of them, as he’s flashed as a part-time pass rusher. He’s also probably someone the Jets would prefer to keep.

Ben Banogu : The former second-rounder is in the final year of his deal and has yet to really make an impact. Getting something back for him in a trade would be a small win for the Colts at this point. Colts DE: The former second-rounder is in the final year of his deal and has yet to really make an impact. Getting something back for him in a trade would be a small win for the Colts at this point.

Curtis Weaver : He’s been cut a few times and has been a popular name on the waiver wire. Perhaps another team would be willing to do a pick swap or something to skip the line. Browns DE: He’s been cut a few times and has been a popular name on the waiver wire. Perhaps another team would be willing to do a pick swap or something to skip the line.

Tarell Basham : Dallas has a lot of bodies on the defensive line and won’t be able to keep all of them. Cowboys DE: Dallas has a lot of bodies on the defensive line and won’t be able to keep all of them.

Janarius Robinson : A fourth-round pick just last season, Robinson hasn’t distinguished himself yet but has athletic traits that are intriguing enough to perhaps hook another team. Vikings OLB: A fourth-round pick just last season, Robinson hasn’t distinguished himself yet but has athletic traits that are intriguing enough to perhaps hook another team.

Mike Danna: Not the most dynamic option on this list but some decent starting and rotational experience. Chiefs DE: Not the most dynamic option on this list but some decent starting and rotational experience.

Defensive Line

Jerry Tillery : The former first-round pick has struggled in Los Angeles and they made it a point to revamp the entire defensive line this offseason. Perhaps he sticks around a little longer but it feels like the Chargers are ready to move on. Chargers DL: The former first-round pick has struggled in Los Angeles and they made it a point to revamp the entire defensive line this offseason. Perhaps he sticks around a little longer but it feels like the Chargers are ready to move on.

L.J. Collier : Injuries and position changes have kind of doomed Collier’s career before it ever really had a chance to get off the ground. Still, he’s buried on the depth chart in Seattle and it might be time for a fresh start. Seahawks DL: Injuries and position changes have kind of doomed Collier’s career before it ever really had a chance to get off the ground. Still, he’s buried on the depth chart in Seattle and it might be time for a fresh start.

Marlon Davidson : A former second-round pick in just his third season, reports from Falcons beat reporters indicated Davidson wasn’t a roster lock entering training camp and he hasn’t solidified his spot since. Falcons DL: A former second-round pick in just his third season, reports from Falcons beat reporters indicated Davidson wasn’t a roster lock entering training camp and he hasn’t solidified his spot since.

Trysten Hill : His agility as a pass rusher is what drew the Cowboys to Hill in the second round in 2019 but he has just half a sack in three seasons while playing in only 18 games. As mentioned, Dallas has a crowded defensive line group and there are other options who are more proven as interior pass rushers at this point. Cowboys DT: His agility as a pass rusher is what drew the Cowboys to Hill in the second round in 2019 but he has just half a sack in three seasons while playing in only 18 games. As mentioned, Dallas has a crowded defensive line group and there are other options who are more proven as interior pass rushers at this point.

Mario Edwards : Chicago is shifting to more of an even front look under new HC Matt Eberflus ’ defensive scheme. Edwards fits as a three-technique defensive tackle in that system, but he’s behind free agent addition Justin Jones . He might have more value to the Bears as a trade asset than on the field this season. Bears DL: Chicago is shifting to more of an even front look under new HC’ defensive scheme. Edwards fits as a three-technique defensive tackle in that system, but he’s behind free agent addition. He might have more value to the Bears as a trade asset than on the field this season.

Ross Blacklock : Although he was a second-round pick in 2020, Blacklock hasn’t made a huge impact so far. He’s been speculated as a potential cut candidate. Texans DT: Although he was a second-round pick in 2020, Blacklock hasn’t made a huge impact so far. He’s been speculated as a potential cut candidate.

Deatrich Wise : New England has a lot of depth on its front and trading Wise might allow them to keep a younger player and add a draft pick. Patriots DL: New England has a lot of depth on its front and trading Wise might allow them to keep a younger player and add a draft pick.

Tyler Shelvin : A fourth-round pick just last year, reports from beat writers indicate the young nose tackle is already on the wrong side of the bubble in Cincinnati. Bengals DT: A fourth-round pick just last year, reports from beat writers indicate the young nose tackle is already on the wrong side of the bubble in Cincinnati.

Carlos Watkins : Another victim of a deep position group in Dallas, Watkins doesn’t have a flashy skillset which might make him more of interest after cuts than as a trade candidate. Cowboys DT: Another victim of a deep position group in Dallas, Watkins doesn’t have a flashy skillset which might make him more of interest after cuts than as a trade candidate.

Adam Gotsis : He’s exceeded expectations for the Jaguars but might get pushed out as the defensive line gets more talented. Jaguars DL: He’s exceeded expectations for the Jaguars but might get pushed out as the defensive line gets more talented.

Isaiah Mack: He’s been flashing in Ravens camp but Baltimore has a deep group and might not have room to keep him. Ravens DL: He’s been flashing in Ravens camp but Baltimore has a deep group and might not have room to keep him.

Linebacker

Deion Jones : Atlanta tried to shop Jones earlier this offseason but his contract and injured shoulder made that a non-starter. He’s healthy and practicing now, which might crack the door to a possible trade. Falcons LB: Atlanta tried to shop Jones earlier this offseason but his contract and injured shoulder made that a non-starter. He’s healthy and practicing now, which might crack the door to a possible trade.

Devin Bush : Pittsburgh declined Bush’s fifth-year option, which is the first step in the former first-round pick eventually being ushered out the door. He hasn’t really separated himself from the other options the Steelers brought in at linebacker this offseason either, so going ahead and trading him now if they get an offer might be the way to go. Steelers LB: Pittsburgh declined Bush’s fifth-year option, which is the first step in the former first-round pick eventually being ushered out the door. He hasn’t really separated himself from the other options the Steelers brought in at linebacker this offseason either, so going ahead and trading him now if they get an offer might be the way to go.

Chazz Surratt : Another third-round pick in Minnesota who has struggled to find their footing and is on thinner ice with a new regime in town. Vikings LB: Another third-round pick in Minnesota who has struggled to find their footing and is on thinner ice with a new regime in town.

Kevin Pierre-Louis or LB Neville Hewitt: Houston’s linebacking corps is actually pretty crowded, so it’s possible a couple names from this group could be shopped. Guys like Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey are also worth monitoring. Texans LBor LB: Houston’s linebacking corps is actually pretty crowded, so it’s possible a couple names from this group could be shopped. Guys likeandare also worth monitoring.

Cornerback

Trayvon Mullen : The former second-round pick hasn’t had a lot of time to make a good first impression on the new coaching staff and front office, as he just returned from the PUP list. The team added Rock Ya-Sin and Anthony Averett this offseason and Nate Hobbs has been one of the standouts of camp, so Las Vegas might feel good enough here to move on from Mullen if another team is interested. Raiders CB: The former second-round pick hasn’t had a lot of time to make a good first impression on the new coaching staff and front office, as he just returned from the PUP list. The team addedandthis offseason andhas been one of the standouts of camp, so Las Vegas might feel good enough here to move on from Mullen if another team is interested.

Terrance Mitchell : New England opened camp with Mitchell starting at one of the outside cornerback spots. Since then, though, they’ve moved slot corner Jonathan Jones outside and younger options like third-rounder Marcus Jones , fourth-rounder Marcus Jones and Shaun Wade have picked up steam. Perhaps the Patriots can finagle a pick from another team desperate for cornerback help. Patriots CB: New England opened camp with Mitchell starting at one of the outside cornerback spots. Since then, though, they’ve moved slot corneroutside and younger options like third-rounder, fourth-rounderandhave picked up steam. Perhaps the Patriots can finagle a pick from another team desperate for cornerback help.

Artie Burns or CB Sidney Jones : Fourth and fifth-round rookies Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen have hit the ground running in training camp, and it makes sense for the rebuilding Seahawks to maximize reps for the youngsters to develop them as they begin their rebuild. That would make either Burns or Jones potentially expendable. Seahawks CBor CB: Fourth and fifth-round rookiesandhave hit the ground running in training camp, and it makes sense for the rebuilding Seahawks to maximize reps for the youngsters to develop them as they begin their rebuild. That would make either Burns or Jones potentially expendable.

Kelvin Joseph or CB Nahshon Wright : Dallas will have some hard decisions to make in the secondary next week. Joseph and Wright were both Day 2 picks just last year but haven’t made much of an impact. It’d be hard to cut them but a trade could allow the Cowboys to recoup a pick and keep a player with a better chance of contributing. Cowboys CBor CB: Dallas will have some hard decisions to make in the secondary next week. Joseph and Wright were both Day 2 picks just last year but haven’t made much of an impact. It’d be hard to cut them but a trade could allow the Cowboys to recoup a pick and keep a player with a better chance of contributing.

Bills CB Cam Lewis : Buffalo will probably try to keep Lewis, who’s stuck around the past two seasons on the practice squad after standing out during camp. If they don’t have room, a trade would be preferable to losing him on waivers.

Isaac Yiadom : He’s already on his fourth team but Yiadom has some starting experience that could intrigue another team in need of corner depth. Texans CB: He’s already on his fourth team but Yiadom has some starting experience that could intrigue another team in need of corner depth.

Saivion Smith: Has quietly stood out at Lions camp, and could be of interest to another team if Detroit doesn’t have room. Lions CB: Has quietly stood out at Lions camp, and could be of interest to another team if Detroit doesn’t have room.

Safety

Chuck Clark : Trade buzz surrounding Clark has subsided since the team’s high-profile additions this offseason. It probably helps that first-round S Kyle Hamilton has had some struggles in camp, so Clark’s starting job looks like it could be secure for now. Still, worth keeping an eye on, even if the Ravens don’t intend to give away one of the leaders of their defense. Ravens S: Trade buzz surrounding Clark has subsided since the team’s high-profile additions this offseason. It probably helps that first-round Shas had some struggles in camp, so Clark’s starting job looks like it could be secure for now. Still, worth keeping an eye on, even if the Ravens don’t intend to give away one of the leaders of their defense.

Geno Stone : He might be a more attainable option for teams looking to benefit from Baltimore’s excess of safety depth. Ravens S: He might be a more attainable option for teams looking to benefit from Baltimore’s excess of safety depth.

Eagles S K’Von Wallace : He hasn’t grabbed a starting job in Philly like some expected but perhaps another team that had a good grade on him as a prospect would be interested.

Ashtyn Davis: The former third-rounder seems to be squarely on the roster bubble in New York. Jets S: The former third-rounder seems to be squarely on the roster bubble in New York.

