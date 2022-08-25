Veteran C J.C. Tretter Announces Retirement

Veteran C J.C. Tretter announced on Thursday he is retiring from the NFL.

On to the next chapter pic.twitter.com/gDGTlyhZr0 — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) August 25, 2022

This is a bit of a surprise, as there were a number of teams that needed help at center and Tretter was still one of the NFL’s best.

Tretter says via Alex Prewitt none of the teams he was interested in this offseason reciprocated his interest, and he thinks it’s because of his work for the players union.

He will continue on in his role as NFLPA president until the end of his term.

Tretter, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers out of Cornell back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $16.75 million contract that included $6.5 million guaranteed with the Browns in 2017.

Tretter then signed a three-year, $32.5 million extension that included more than $23 million guaranteed. He was set to make a base salary of $7.9 million in the final year of the deal when the Browns released him in March.

In 2021, Tretter appeared in 16 games and made 16 starts for the Browns at center. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 6 overall center out of 39 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2022 Free Agents list.