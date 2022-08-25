Cowboys LT Tyron Smith Has Torn Hamstring, Out Indefinitely

According to Adam Schefter, Cowboys LT Tyron Smith suffered a torn hamstring in practice on Wednesday and is looking at an absence of months to recover.

Ian Rapoport adds the specific injury is an avulsion fracture of the knee, which is when the tendon that connects the hamstring to the bone pulls off.

If Smith is able to return this season, it would not be until December at the earliest, and there’s a real chance this ends his 2022 season.

It’s a big loss for the Cowboys, as Smith is still one of the league’s top left tackles when healthy.

Smith, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2011. He signed a ten-year, $109 million contract with Dallas back in 2014 that includes $40 million guaranteed.

Smith is due base salaries of $13.5 and $13.6 million over the final two seasons of his deal in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Smith started 11 games for the Cowboys at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 2 tackle out of 82 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Smith as the news is available.