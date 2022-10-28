NFLTR Review: Five More Blockbuster Deals That Could Happen Before The NFL Trade Deadline

In this issue, we look at some possible trade scenarios ahead of Tuesday’s deadline:

You know the Rams are plotting, what could they pull off?

Landing spots for a pair of big-name Broncos

Plus more running back action

Around The Trade Block

The NFL trade deadline is days away and we’ve already seen some pretty big deals go down in the leadup week. But it still seems like there are several balls still in the air and the possibility for even more trade action before Tuesday afternoon.

We dive into some of those situations, looking at the biggest names flying around in rumors and some of the possible deals that could come together:

Chargers trade a fourth-round pick for Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Realistically, Gesicki is almost untradable even if he is miscast in Miami’s offense. He’s playing out the remainder of a $10.9 million franchise tag, so there are only around 10 teams who could even afford to fit him under the cap right now. The Dolphins don’t need to eat any of that unless they’re getting a real sweetheart deal, and there’s also no incentive to give him away when they could be in line for a decent compensatory pick when he walks in free agency next offseason. The asking price would be at least a fourth-round pick, if not a third, and that’s a lot for what could end up being a half-season rental given Gesicki’s contract situation.

This column isn’t about killing your blockbuster trade dreams, though. And while it takes some stretching, you can cook up a world where a Gesicki trade comes together. You need a contending team in need of additional pass-catching threats, ideally one with a long-term vision for utilizing Gesicki’s unique skillset, which is basically that of a 6-6 slot receiver and not a true tight end.

Jimmy Graham had a lot of the same strengths and weaknesses when he played, and current Chargers OC Joe Lombardi overlapped for most of Graham’s career with the Saints. Los Angeles is in decent shape right now at tight end with Gerald Everett. But he’s only on a one-year deal. Gesicki would give the Chargers another weapon on offense and short of the Saints or wherever Sean Payton ends up in 2023, Lombardi will have the clearest vision of how to maximize his unique talents.

In this same vein, the Packers could be another team to watch. They need pass-catching help but reports have indicated they’re open-minded to adding a tight end and not necessarily locked in on a wide receiver. Graham spent a year under HC Matt LaFleur in 2019, so they also would have an idea of how to maximize a player like Gesicki. What both offenses truly need is an influx of speed to open things up for everyone else, which is something Gesicki won’t bring to the table. He can still be a useful piece, however.

Browns trade a third-round pick for Commanders DT Daron Payne

There’s more speculation around the Browns giving away pieces rather than adding ahead of the trade deadline given their 2-5 record. Still, this is a team that sees itself as a potential contender sooner rather than later once Deshaun Watson returns to the lineup, so they could look to fortify some weaknesses.

Right now the biggest issue is on defense. The Browns can’t stop anyone right now, as opponents are shredding their defense week after week in both the run and pass game. Some of it is due to injuries, with both DEs Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney banged up. Shutdown CB Denzel Ward has missed two games and if we based things off of just this season, probably hasn’t earned the shutdown label. Several other players in the secondary have underperformed too, despite significant resources allocated to the position the past few years.

The only solution to underperforming is to keep coaching and hope the players snap out of it. But there are very real personnel weaknesses the Browns can address that will have an impact on the whole defense, specifically at defensive tackle. The Browns’ issues stopping the run start here, and they don’t have anyone particularly impactful against the pass either.

The Browns have made a deliberate choice to go light at defensive tackle. Jordan Elliott is the only one above 300 pounds and he barely squeaks by the marker. Everyone else is in the 290s or below. It’s a sign the Browns value quickness and the capacity for rushing the passer at the position, which makes sense given how modern football is played. But they’re not getting much in either phase of the game from their current group.

Trading for Payne would put a big body in the middle of the Browns’ defense to clog up running lanes. That’s been a strength of his throughout his career. But the 6-3, 330-pound Payne is also nimble of foot enough to be a factor as a pass rusher. He has 3.5 sacks this season and is in the upper tier of the league this season in terms of pass rush win rate at the defensive tackle position.

Double team rate at defensive tackle (x) by pass rush win rate at defensive tackle (y). -Clear top tier of two: Jones and Donald. -Maliek Collins a bright spot for Texans -Just half a sack for Christian Wilkins but nice win rate. -Strong numbers for D. Jones, Q. Williams pic.twitter.com/rirqCg2RNG — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 26, 2022

Adding that size and ability against the run without sacrificing too much in terms of being able to collapse the pocket could be huge for the Browns’ defense. Payne is also just 25 and a potential long-term building block for the team. He’s in the final year of his contract playing out the fifth-year option, and Cleveland currently has more than $30 million in cap space. Plenty to take on his deal this year and roll over to next offseason for a potential extension. If the Commanders are willing to take just a third-round pick, which is currently the major holdup in Payne’s market, it makes a ton of sense.

Packers trade second and fourth-round picks for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Year after year, it seems like the Packers have thumbed their nose in the face of all the fans, analysts and even their own quarterback urging them to address the wide receiver position. They finally added some young talent to the position the past couple of years — 2021 third-rounder Amari Rodgers, 2022 first-rounder Christian Watson and 2022 fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs — but those players don’t look ready to contribute at the level Green Bay needs right now.

There are multiple issues with the Packers’ offense right now, including instability on the offensive line and overall health, but the biggest problem is that they don’t have anyone who is a threat to beat man coverage or to take the top off the defense down the field. In the past, that was Davante Adams, and he opened things up for the running game and for the rest of Green Bay’s uninspiring pass-catching corps to take advantage of the openings created by defenses focusing on him.

With Adams gone, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has relied on aging slot WR Randall Cobb, blocking specialist Allen Lazard, Doubs, TE Robert Tonyan and the RB duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. But defenses have taken away the run game and squatted on the backs in the passing game. Jones is talented, but it’s hard for a running back to be the sole focus of an NFL passing game with no one to draw attention down the field.

What the Packers need is someone who can defeat man coverage and is speedy enough to threaten defenses down the field. Out of all the receiving options available to them right now, Jeudy fits that bill the best. He’s shown explosiveness in the deep passing game even with Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s struggles this season, and his route running skills have translated from college. He’s not a great contested catch receiver but he’d still immediately be the Packers’ best wideout.

The asking price will probably be steep, but considering Jeudy’s potential and what the wide receiver market did this past offseason, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst might think a second and a fourth worth parting with. It would help the Broncos recoup draft picks to try and salvage the situation they’ve gotten themselves into, and they do have enough depth going forward at wide receiver that they could withstand the loss of Jeudy. This would be one of the most aggressive moves Gutekunst has made in his tenure, and truth be told it’s out of character enough that I have a hard time seeing it happen. But the Packers have tried half-measures at wide receiver for a while. This move would bring in a young, proven NFL playmaker at the position and hopefully be the first step in getting the rest of the offense back on track.

Rams trade a fourth-round pick for Browns RB Kareem Hunt

The offensive line has been the biggest issue with the Rams’ sluggish start to the 2022 season, as it’s hard to find another single position group across the league that’s been hit as hard by injuries. Five of them are on injured reserve right now and three (LT Joseph Noteboom, third-round G Logan Bruss and G Tremayne Anchrum) are for sure done for the year. Former starting G David Edwards had multiple concussions in the span of a couple of weeks, so his return is cloudy.

But there is some hope that things could come together. The Rams should get starting C Brian Allen back and they have high hopes for Alaric Jackson at left tackle. Between Bobby Evans, Matt Skura, Oday Aboushi and eventually Coleman Shelton, the hope is the Rams can find two guards who can at least tread water.

So while ordinarily trading for a running back instead of an offensive lineman would be like putting the cart before the horse, in this case there’s an argument that’s the path the Rams should take. For one, there aren’t many starting-caliber linemen NFL teams are looking to give away. Depth is at a premium. Running backs can be had much more easily with how abundant the talent is around the league. And the Rams can definitely stand to improve at running back.

Cam Akers is on the outs with the team and wasn’t playing well even before that. Darrell Henderson hasn’t been particularly impressive this season either. Los Angeles is talking up a big role for fifth-round RB Kyren Williams, but he’s a rookie who missed most of camp with an injury and then promptly went on injured reserve after Week 1. He has a single special teams snap to his name right now. I’d pump the brakes on the idea of him being an impact player right away.

Even if the Rams weren’t in such trouble at running back, Hunt would be a major upgrade for at least half the backfields in the NFL right now. He’s a legitimate talent at running back who is capable both as a runner and a receiver. Hunt would be the best back the Rams have had since Todd Gurley and could be used in some of the same ways, even if they might want to be more cautious about his workload.

Reports say the Browns are willing to part with him for a fourth-round pick, which makes sense considering his age, the position he plays and the fact that he’s in a contract year. Even if he signs a lucrative deal in free agency, the market dynamics for running backs make it unlikely to qualify for more than a fifth or sixth-round compensatory pick, and that’s assuming the Browns don’t sign anyone to cancel that out. The Rams gave up a fourth-round pick for Sony Michel last year, and Hunt is a much better player. They could even recoup a comp pick by letting Hunt walk at the end of the season. It really should be a no-brainer move.

This would also leave the Rams with enough wiggle room to make one more splash…

Rams trade a 2023 2nd and 2024 1st for Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb and a 2023 third

Los Angeles’ aggressive, all-in style of team building actually has some method to the apparent madness. The goal is to use premium draft capital on proven players at high-impact positions, like quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback and pass rusher. While the Rams were deeply involved in trade talks for RB Christian McCaffrey, he’s a unique case as an offensive weapon more than a running back — and they still did not put their first-round pick on the table or outbid the 49ers when the asking price got too steep.

That leaves the Rams with all of their picks still, plus a need at edge rusher that would fit the criteria they look for with their splash moves. Rams beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue, who writes for The Athletic and is one of the more plugged-in reporters when it comes to the particular team they cover, has been banging the drum for months at this point to keep an eye on a big move for an edge rusher. A reunion with Robert Quinn would have made sense, but the Eagles got him for just a fourth-round pick which the Rams did not have after trading it away last season.

At any rate, finding a potential longer-term solution if possible has been Los Angeles’ goal, per Rodrigue. There have been multiple reports heavily implying the Rams were the team that offered two first-round picks to the Panthers for DE Brian Burns. He would give them another top-tier pass rusher next to Aaron Donald, and someone to build around in the future when Donald decides to call it a career.

If Burns is truly off the table, Chubb is the next best option for what the Rams are seeking. He’s probably a tier lower than Burns considering his injury history and age. However, from a production standpoint, both have been remarkably similar so far. Despite being drafted a year earlier, Chubb has played virtually the same amount of snaps as Burns so far in their NFL careers — 2,487 for Burns, 2,443 for Chubb. Here’s how they compare, with stats from Pro Football Reference and Pro Football Focus:

Stat Burns Chubb Sacks 30.5 26 QB Hits 62 58 Total Pressures 167 158 Hurries 99 98 TFLs 34 33 Forced Fumbles 6 6 PDs 9 5

Chubb might be having a better 2022 season so far, too. They’re close in most categories but Chubb has the No. 3 highest pass rush win rate in the NFL as defined by ESPN. The asking price won’t be cheap but if it gives the Rams a long-term answer at a high-value position, history has shown they’re willing to make that kind of move.

Reports have indicated a second and a third — the same price Denver traded Von Miller for last year — could be enough for the Broncos to part with Chubb. That seems light to me given he’s still just 27 and a strong candidate to stay in Denver either via the tag or an extension. It also seems like that trade offer would be on the table this offseason. I think it will take more to convince the Broncos to part with Chubb, even if they’re deep at edge rusher. If the Rams were willing to give up two firsts to get Burns, a first and a swap of Day 2 picks isn’t too far-fetched for Chubb considering how similar their production has been.

From Denver’s perspective, it would be important to add another first-round pick to give them two in 2024, as well as recoup a second in 2023. They have two third-round picks next year, so they’re still left with one in this scenario and essentially have recovered a major chunk of the capital they gave up to get Wilson. They’re locked into his contract for at least another season, but that extra first could give them some options in 2024 if things don’t get better.

Bonus Trades

These deals wouldn’t make nearly as many waves as the five above, but these are the type of lower-stakes transactions that tend to go down more often than not ahead of the deadline over the big ones.

Packers trade a 2024 sixth-round pick for Giants WR Darius Slayton

If Green Bay was looking for a bargain option to try and fix their issues on offense, acquiring Slayton is probably their best bet. He has an established reputation as a deep threat and had back-to-back seasons in the neighborhood of 750 receiving yards to start his career, with eight touchdowns as a rookie. Drops have been an issue and he fell out of favor with the new coaching staff, but that should make him attainable for the Packers even with the Giants’ injury woes at wide receiver. He’d be able to help the Packers stretch the field and open up room for the rest of their offense to operate.

Panthers trade OL Cameron Erving for Rams RB Cam Akers

Erving isn’t a starting-caliber lineman but he is a competent backup and can play all five positions on the offensive line, which makes him a useful piece. He’s in a contract year and likely won’t be back in Carolina next year, who have enough depth to manage without him. He’s exactly the type of player they should be pushing to unload, and the Rams have one of the bigger needs for offensive line help among teams that see themselves as contenders.

Carolina could prefer a draft pick but Akers is under contract for one more season and at one point looked like a promising player. That was before he tore his Achilles last summer, and while he made a remarkable return to play after just five months, he hasn’t been nearly as effective. Supposedly all of his athletic testing numbers are the same or better than before the injury, but if that’s the case, then he’s been playing tentative and not showing that on the field.

Still, maybe all Akers needs is a fresh start in a different environment to get back on track. There’s a clear vacancy in Carolina’s backfield, so it’s worth taking a stab at a player with Akers’ pedigree to see if they can cash in on a scratch-off ticket.

Titans trade a 2023 sixth for Seahawks CB Sidney Jones and a 2024 7th

Seattle’s homerun 2022 draft class has come at the expense of a few veterans, and the flipside of rookies Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Michael Jackson all winning starting jobs is that Jones has been pushed to the side. With Artie Burns and 2021 fourth-rounder Tre Brown coming back from injury, the Seahawks have plenty of depth without Jones. They probably won’t be able to get much for him, but enough teams need help at cornerback that they could get something. The Titans have been hit hard by injuries in the secondary, and while they’re still in first place in the AFC South, reinforcements could help them make some noise in the AFC later in the season.

Eagles trade a conditional seventh for Raiders S Johnathan Abram

The new Raiders regime of HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler have been going about putting their mark on the team, bringing in their guys and shipping out guys brought in by the Gruden/Mayock team. Las Vegas already declined Abram’s fifth-year option, and unlike RB Josh Jacobs he’s not having a breakout 2022 season. Veteran Duron Harmon and 2021 second-rounder Tre’Von Moehrig have been running ahead of Abram, though he’s still playing a fair amount of snaps.

Abram wouldn’t fetch much in a trade since he’s in a contract year but a team that liked him coming out of Mississippi State and needed some safety depth could take a flier. The Eagles fit the bill on both accounts, as they hosted him for a pre-draft visit back in 2019. He could fill a similar role to former S Malcolm Jenkins as someone more effective in the box than deep down the field.

Rams trade a sixth-round pick for Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

If the Rams don’t want to pay up for Hunt, Gordon is a potentially cheaper alternative. He’s in a contract year and his usage this season has been curious. There were rumors he was on the verge of being shelved completely due to fumbling problems before Javonte Williams tore his ACL. In Week 6, he played the opening series then didn’t get a snap the rest of the night with newcomer Latavius Murray leading the way. He was back in the starting lineup in Week 7 and had his second-highest snap count of the season.

Still, he’s probably not an indispensable part for the Broncos this season even after they put Mike Boone on injured reserve. A sixth-round pick would get the job done and give Los Angeles a potential backfield upgrade.

This Week In Football

Nickels & Dimes

Quick-hit thoughts and observations from around the NFL…

Our mentions when we posted the Burns story got lit up with people calling BS on the idea that a team offered two first-round picks, and that sentiment was shared by some other media folks. A lot of it seemed to be disbelief that Carolina wouldn’t instantly accept that kind of an offer. However, when you look at the result of trades where non-quarterbacks were traded for multiple first-round picks, it’s less of a slam dunk…

The last one is great, but that’s largely due to the weaker positional value at safety. You can make an argument all the other teams would have been better off keeping their star players…

Or to put it a slightly different way…

#Panthers fans debating about swapping Brian Burns for draft picks RN YES this exactly how you sound btw pic.twitter.com/62Rh2auChH — IamMontyFetti 🖤💙✊🏾 (@4MR_Monty) October 23, 2022

Medical science is getting better every single day, and it probably will eventually develop to a point where Achilles injuries won’t be career-killers for running backs. It might even be soon. But it does not look like Cam Akers or James Robinson will be the pioneers. There was some initial promise in their first few games back but both have become increasingly inefficient runners the more they’ve played. One was just traded and the other will probably be traded or cut in the next week or so…

This summer @PFF we found that perfect coverage is as much a reflection of the OFF (scheme/WR ability, etc) as it is DEF's coverage. Think this helps to explain a bit TB & GB's OFF struggles. An OFF won't be successful throwing into PC 50% of time—no matter the run game or QB. pic.twitter.com/zuxzUUky7t — Jrfortgang (@throwthedamball) October 26, 2022

There are some very interesting teams at the top of this chart…

I think collectively we all knew there would be some drop-off for the Saints and Buccaneers losing their former Super Bowl-winning coaches, even if they replaced them in-house and kept the bulk of those teams together. It’s still a little startling to see the regression, and a reminder that, yeah, you can’t expect to go from Sean Payton to Dennis Allen and not skip a beat…

Injuries part of the game but NFL teams are definitely alarmed at the rate of weekly issues and trying everything to troubleshoot. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 24, 2022

What should happen: change all fields to grass

What will happen: sports science departments will get thrown under the bus for the elongated ramp-up programs this preseason, which had record-low numbers of injuries, because players weren’t “hardened enough for the season”…

Wrote on Geno Smith’s “Insane Untapped Potential” 5 yrs ago & his identical career start to Drew Brees. I was ridiculed. In 2022, reject any narrative that Geno is a “feel good story”, and not a young Black QB who lost yrs & millions by being denied support given white ones. https://t.co/Bb0CG1rLM0 — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 24, 2022

Almost no one saw the rise of Seahawks QB Geno Smith coming. Almost no one except this guy. Hell of a victory lap earned here…

Most yards gained on defensive pass interference by quarterbacks in 2022: 1) Russell Wilson – 151 yards

2) Derek Carr – 134 yards

3) Geno Smith – 112 yards

4) Jacoby Brissett – 98 yards

5) Marcus Mariota – 96 yards

T6) Justin Herbert, Skylar Thompson – 95 yards — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) October 26, 2022

I think this says some positive things about the Broncos offense, grim as things are these days in Denver. More than anything, though, this feels like a wide receiver stat…

Starting some research on QB play this year and even knowing it's been bad I was shocked by this. Illustrates the distribution of efficiency for Weeks 1-7 vs prior years pic.twitter.com/DYbzTT752h — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) October 25, 2022

More evidence that, yes, this is a weird, wacky and maybe not all that fun year…

Career-low touchdown rates through Week 7: Justin Herbert 3.9%

Matt Ryan 3%

Tom Brady 2.7%

Matthew Stafford 2.7%

Kyler Murray 2.5%

Russell Wilson 2.5% — John Daigle (@notJDaigle) October 24, 2022

I mean…