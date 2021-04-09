Nick Bosa (ACL) Expected To Be Ready For Week 1

On Friday, 49ers DE Nick Bosa posted a video of him working out as part of his recovery from a torn ACL that ended his season last year.

According to Ian Rapoport, Bosa is expected to be ready to go for the start of the 2021 season.

“If you’ve listened to some of the Zoom interviews from the 49ers players who have signed over the course of the last couple weeks and free agency, Bosa has represented a lot of optimism for them,” Rapoport said on “NFL Now.” “… It sounds like Bosa is going to be ready and expected to contribute mightily for this 49ers team.”

Bosa, 23, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the 49ers to pick up next year.

In 2020, Bosa appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded three total tackles and no sacks before being placed on injured reserve.