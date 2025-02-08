Nick Chubb Prefers To Remain With Browns

Browns RB Nick Chubb is headed to free agency for the first time in his seven-year career and said that he wants to continue his career in Cleveland.

“Of course,” Chubb told Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal when asked about returning. “This is where I was drafted. This is where I’ve played the last seven years.”

Chubb has not had any contract talks with the Browns after his three-year deal ended. He played in two games in 2023 due to a serious knee injury and eight in 2024 before suffering a broken ankle.

“I’m not sure how it’ll work,” Chubb noted. “This is the first time I’ve been a free agent. But I’d like to get it done sooner than later.”

Due to his injury history, teams could view Chubb as more of a backup than a starter, which could give Cleveland an edge in re-signing him.

In his season-ending press conference, Cleveland GM Andrew Berry said the following about the team’s star running back, per the team’s website: “I think everybody in this room knows how much respect we have for Nick and how much appreciation we have for not just his exploits on the field, but who he is in the locker room and who he is as a person.”

He continued: “It’s always a challenging situation when one of your cornerstone players, their contract is up. That’s probably maybe a little bit of a different situation this year relative to last, where there is maybe perhaps a little bit less control on the club side with it. Those are all decisions that we do have to work through in the next several weeks. We love Nick. He’s going to be a Ring of Honor player for us. And we know that in terms of the short term that’s something that, quite honestly, we just have to work through over the next several weeks.”

Chubb, 29, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021.

The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract in April, lowering his cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million.

In 2024, Chubb appeared in eight games for the Browns and rushed for 291 yards on 93 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with three touchdowns.

We will have more on Chubb as it becomes available.