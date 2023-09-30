Nick Chubb Underwent Surgery On Meniscus & MCL, Will Need ACL Surgery In Coming Months

The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday that RB Nick Chubb underwent successful surgery on his meniscus and MCL on Friday. However, Chubb will require ACL surgery in the coming months.

The expectation is that Chubb will return at some point during the 2024 season.

Here’s the statement from the Browns:

“Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent successful knee surgery yesterday to repair ligament damage sustained in the September 18th game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Team Head Physician James Voos, MD, performed the surgery at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute. Yesterday’s surgery repaired damage to his medial capsule, meniscus, and medial collateral ligament. As expected, a second surgery will be scheduled to repair his anterior cruciate ligament in the coming months. Estimated recovery time from the surgeries indicate that Nick would be able to return to play at some point in the 2024 season.”

Last week, Adam Schefter reported that Chubb was believed to have only suffered a torn MCL and had a projected recovery time of six to eight months.

However, that seemed fairly optimistic at the time considering how severe Chubb’s injury appeared to be on the field. At this point, a Week 1 return seems unlikely.

Chubb, 28, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension in back in 2021.

He’s set to make a base salary of $10.850,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Chubb appeared in two games for the Browns and rushed for 167 yards on 27 carries to go along with 21 yards on four receptions.

We wish Chubb the best in his return to to the field.