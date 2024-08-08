Nick Foles Announces Retirement

Longtime NFL veteran QB Nick Foles announced his retirement on Thursday.

Foles finishes his career as arguably one of the best backup quarterbacks of all time with stretches of his career where he went white-hot, including leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl win in 2017 and earning Super Bowl MVP.

He will formally retire with the Eagles in Week 2 of this year in their home opener.

Foles, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. Philadelphia traded Foles to the Rams back in 2015 in a deal for QB Sam Bradford and he later signed an extension with the team.

Foles lasted just over a year with the Rams before he was released and later signed on with the Chiefs. After a year in Kansas City, Foles agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Eagles as a backup, but was pressed into the starting lineup in 2017 and led the team to the Super Bowl.

From there, Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars that included $50.125 million guaranteed. He was traded to the Bears in 2020. Chicago released him in 2022 and he later signed on with the Colts. Indianapolis cut him after one season.

For his career, Foles appeared in 71 games over 11 seasons with the Eagles, Rams, Chiefs, Jaguars, Bears and Colts. He completed 62.4 percent of his pass attempts for 14,277 yards, 82 touchdowns and 47 interceptions, also rushing for 407 yards and six scores over his career.

Foles was named to the Pro Bowl following the 2013 season and won the 2017 Super Bowl MVP.