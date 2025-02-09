No Communication Between Falcons & Kirk Cousins Since Season Ended

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, there has been no communication between the Falcons and QB Kirk Cousins since the end of the season.

Rapoport and Pelissero note the two sides don’t have a ton to talk about, as Cousins has a no-trade clause and would prefer to be cut to explore other starting opportunities.

Atlanta meanwhile has maintained it’s content with keeping Cousins as a backup in 2025, even though he’s due $27.5 million in salary with another $10 million in 2026 becoming guaranteed at the start of the league year.

Rapoport and Pelissero say it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Falcons take things right up until the deadline to make a decision with Cousins.

The veteran quarterback said recently his goal is to be as healthy as possible for 2025 but admitted he doesn’t know where he’ll be playing.

He explained while he thought his Achilles healed well, he battled issues with his ankle and then played through a shoulder and elbow injury that coincided with the dip in his play late in the year.

Cousins, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He was in the final year of that deal in 2023 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when signing with the Falcons this offseason. He inked a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Cousins appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Cousins as the news is available.