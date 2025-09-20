No Guarantee ‘Tush Push’ Will Come Up For Vote Again Next Offseason

Adam Schefter of ESPN, citing league sources, reports that there are “no assurances that the tush push issue will be brought up for conversation or a vote by the NFL this offseason.”

The Packers submitted a proposal this past offseason to make changes to the play and while there was a decent amount of support within the league, it ultimately came up short.

The play has already come under even more scrutiny this season with attention being directed to the Eagles jumping offsides just before the snaps on some attempts.

A source tells Schefter that the measure needs to be tabled for a year before it could be brought up again for a vote based on the “hotly contested conversation the play raised last offseason and the emotions it aroused.”

Packers president Mark Murphy, who authored the original proposal to adjust the play, was forced to retire this summer, so there would need to be another owner willing to take up the matter.

The NFL has instructed officials this week to call the play “tight” going forward, so it’s possible that this could help to calm things down regarding the play.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that there are “influential voices inside 345 Park Ave. still believe that the tush push doesn’t belong” and a change could finally come during the offseason.

