No Intense Talks Between Lions & DE Aidan Hutchinson Yet

Speaking in a radio interview with 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday morning, Lions GM Brad Holmes said he has not “had really any intense talks yet” regarding an extension for DE Aidan Hutchinson.

“Look, we’ll definitely get some dialogue going soon here, but those things take time, especially the larger the deal is,” Holmes said.

This is the first year Hutchinson is eligible for a long-term extension after finishing three years on his rookie contract. He was on pace for a monster season before breaking his leg last year and stands to benefit from the exploding pass rusher market this year, which crossed $40 million annually.

Hutchinson, 24, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 draft out of Michigan. He is entering the fourth year of his four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372 signing bonus.

The Lions exercised the fifth-year option for Hutchinson for the 2026 season worth $20.862 million fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Hutchinson appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded 19 tackles and 7.5 sacks to go along with a forced fumble.

We’ll have more on the Lions and Hutchinson as the news is available.