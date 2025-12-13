Not A ‘Slam Dunk’ Daniel Jones Is Back With Colts Next Year, MIN A Team To Watch

While he underwent successful surgery today to repair his torn Achilles’, Colts QB Daniel Jones‘ future is currently uncertain. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports mentions that Jones may not be back with the team next season.

Jones is currently on a one-year deal and is set to become a free agent, with Jonathan Jones noting that while the team could use the franchise tag on him for around $40 million, there is also a chance he winds up with another franchise.

One such team mentioned by Jonathan Jones is the Vikings, as D. Jones chose to sign with them after being let go by the Giants last season, and Minnesota has dealt with poor quarterback play since his departure.

Jonathan Jones says there is no certainty that Jones is back in Indy on a new deal next season.

Jones, 28, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

Jones was granted his release by the Giants after being benched in 2024 and was later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad. He then signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Colts and completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.