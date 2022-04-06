Nothing Imminent On Potential Baker Mayfield Trade

According to Jeff Howe, there is nothing imminent on a potential trade involving Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

Howe says things are stuck in neutral as teams continue to try and wait out the Browns, who are stuck with Mayfield’s guaranteed $18.858 million salary.

No frontrunner has emerged as a landing spot, and things could even drag out until after the draft, per Howe.

The Seahawks and Panthers are two teams who still have yet to add appreciably to the position this offseason but multiple reports have indicated Carolina’s interested only minimally, if at all.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Mayfield as the news is available.