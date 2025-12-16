Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love Declares For 2026 NFL Draft

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love announced he has declared to enter the 2026 NFL Draft on Tuesday, per Adam Schefter.

Love is among the top running back prospects available in this year’s class and could potentially be a first-round pick. He won this year’s Doak Walker Award for being the best running back in college football.

Love, 20, is a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He won the Doak Walker Award and Consensus All-American honors in 2025 as a junior.

For his three-year college career at Notre Dame, Love appeared in 41 games and recorded 433 rushing attempts for 2,882 yards (6.7 YPC) and 36 touchdowns, to go along with 63 receptions for 594 yards (9.4 YPC) and six touchdowns.