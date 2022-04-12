Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton Has Visit Scheduled With Lions

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions have scheduled a visit this week with Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton.

Pelissero points out that Hamilton will visit with five teams in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft with Detroit owning the No. 2 overall pick.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Hamilton, 21, is considered to be one of the top prospects in next year’s draft class and could end up being a top-10 pick when all is said and done.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Hamilton rated as his No. 5 overall prospect.

During his college career at Notre Dame, Hamilton appeared in 31 games and recorded 138 tackles, eight interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 16 pass deflections over the course of three seasons.