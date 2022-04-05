Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton Has Visit Scheduled With Steelers

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton for a visit on April 19.

Hamilton is widely seen as the draft’s top safety but poor workout times this spring could push him down in the first round.

The Steelers are slated to pick at No. 20 in the first round.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Hamilton, 21, is considered to be one of the top prospects in next year’s draft class and could end up being a top-10 pick when all is said and done.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Hamilton rated as his No. 5 overall prospect.

During his college career at Notre Dame, Hamilton appeared in 31 games and recorded 138 tackles, eight interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 16 pass deflections over the course of three seasons.