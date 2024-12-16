Odell Beckham Jr. Cleared Waivers

According to Ian Rapoport, former Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr. has cleared waivers.

He’ll now be able to sign wherever he wants, or wherever he can find work, as an unrestricted free agent.

Beckham Jr, 32, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that included $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

The Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year contract last year before he became a free agent once more and joined the Dolphins on a one-year, $3 million contract.

In 2024, Beckham appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and caught nine passes for 55 yards and no touchdowns.