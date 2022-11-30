Odell Beckham Jr Visiting Giants Thursday, Bills Friday & Cowboys Monday

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to visit the Giants on Thursday, the Bills on Friday and the Cowboys on Monday, according to Adam Schefter.

The Cowboys and Bills have both recruited Beckham heavily, with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Bills DE Von Miller both confident that he will choose to sign with their team.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said the team is moving forward “full-steam ahead” in their pursuit of Beckham.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.