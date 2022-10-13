Odell Beckham Wanted Michael Gallup-Style Offer From Rams

According to Ian Rapoport, WR Odell Beckham Jr. was hoping to get a multi-year offer from the Rams this offseason similar to what the Cowboys gave WR Michael Gallup.

Both Beckham and Gallup tore their ACLs and had reconstructive surgery in similar windows this past offseason, though Gallup is already back on the field. Dallas signed the 26-year-old to a five-year extension worth $11.5 million a year before he hit free agency.

Beckham said the Rams gave him the “lowest of low offers” even though he called Los Angeles “home” and his ideal team. That seems to be the biggest reason he hasn’t re-signed with the Rams yet, though they maintain they’re interested and have even kept his name on his locker.

Beckham is expected to be cleared in mid-November from his torn ACL, and at that point a bidding war is shaping up for his services.

It looks like he will have options to sign with multiple contending teams with great quarterbacks and a need at wide receiver, and he’s already being recruited by other players.

The Rams are still seen as strong contenders to bring Beckham back but they’ll have competition — and it’s clear from Beckham’s perspective they’ll need to up their offer.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

