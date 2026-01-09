Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald Declares For 2026 NFL Draft

Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald announced on social media that he has declared to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

He’ll be among the top defensive tackles available in this year’s class and could become a first-round pick.

McDonald, 20, was a four-star recruit and the 290th overall player in his recruiting class. He earned Unanimous All-American honors in 2025, was Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, and earned a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

During his college career, McDonald appeared in 34 games for the Buckeyes and recorded 85 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.