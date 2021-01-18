Ohio State QB Justin Fields Declares For 2021 Draft

Ohio State QB Justin Fields announced on Monday he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks available in this class and has a good chance of being a top-three selection.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah compared Fields to a version of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

During his junior season at Ohio State, Fields completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight starts. He also rushed 81 times for 382 yards and five more touchdowns.