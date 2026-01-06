Ohio State WR Carnell Tate Declaring For 2026 NFL Draft

According to Pete Thamel, Ohio State WR Carnell Tate has declared to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tate will be among the best receivers available in this year’s class and could be a top-10 pick when it’s all said and done.

Tate, 20, was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the country before signing with Ohio State. He helped the Buckeyes win the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

During his three-year college career at Ohio State, Tate appeared in 39 games and recorded 121 receptions for 1,872 yards (15.5 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.