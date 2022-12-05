Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Declares For Draft

According to ESPN, Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will sit out of the College Football Playoffs due to injury and is instead declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

He appeared in just three games for the Buckeyes this season.

“I want to be out there competing with my brothers more than anything,” Smith-Njigba told Pete Thamel of ESPN on Monday. “The decision to turn pro was made after I was unable to come back on multiple occasions during the season and the doctors determined I would be unable to participate in the playoffs.”

“The season was tough, and I did everything I could to help my team and get back on the field. Sometimes things don’t work out how you planned, but my faith in God has given me the strength to focus on my health and the next challenge.” Smith-Njigba continued. “Ohio State means the world to me. Watching from afar will be difficult but I will be cheering my guys on and praying we get that Natty.”

“I’m going to have an even bigger impact in the NFL than when I played at OSU,” he added. “I’m a playmaker who helps my team win and nothing has changed. My game both physically and mentally has only improved. The NFL is going to get a better version of me and I’m excited to have the opportunity to show everyone that I still am WR1.”

Smith-Njigba, 20, holds the Ohio State records for most catches in a single game with 15 (twice) and most receiving yards in a single season with 1,606 during the 2021 season.

His older brother Canaan is a professional baseball player with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

During his three years with the Buckeyes, Smith-Njigba started 15 of 22 games and caught 109 passes for 1,691 yards (15.5 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.