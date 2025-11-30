Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Accepts LSU HC Job

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin announced on Sunday that he made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU.

This hiring was expected, and there have long been rumors that Kiffin could end up at LSU. Meanwhile, Ole Miss announced that DC Pete Golding will be the team’s new head coach permanently, rather than naming him the interim coach.

Kiffin was hoping to finish out the season, but Ole Miss decided not to allow him to do so as he had planned, meaning that his win over Mississippi State marked his final appearance as the team’s head coach.

Kiffin, 50, is the son of the late former NFL DC Monte Kiffin and was hired as the Oakland Raiders head coach back in 2007 after his first stint at USC. He was fired just four weeks into his second year and led the team to a record of 5-15 (25 percent).

Since then, Kiffin coached at Tennessee and had a second stint at USC as the head coach before joining Alabama as their offensive coordinator. From there, he was the head coach at Florida Atlantic before spending the last six seasons with Ole Miss.

For his career, Kiffin has a head coaching record of 116-53 in college and 5-15 in the NFL. He is also 4-4 in bowl games.

We’ll have more regarding Kiffin as the news becomes available.