Oregon LT Isaiah World Won’t Attend Combine After Undergoing ACL Surgery

Dane Brugler of The Athletic reports Oregon LT Isaiah World underwent ACL surgery earlier this month and won’t attend the upcoming NFL Combine.

Brugler says World suffered the torn ACL in his left knee during the team’s playoff loss to Indiana in January. He will be available for medical re-checks and official 30 visits when the time comes.

World was a three-star recruit and the 167th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class out of San Diego, California. He originally committed to Arizona State before committing to Nevada.

He spent three years at Nevada before entering the portal as a five-star and the second-ranked tackle in the portal. World committed to Oregon for his senior season.

In his collegiate career, World appeared in 51 games over four seasons at Nevada and Oregon.