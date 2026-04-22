Oregon S Dillon Thienemen Will Attend Draft In Person

According to Devin Jackson, Oregon S Dillon Thieneman will attend the 2026 NFL Draft in person in Pittsburgh, marking 17 prospects attending the draft for the second year in a row.

The NFL announced that 16 prospects will be in attendance for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, and now Thienemen will tie the mark from the 2025 draft in Green Bay

The Draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 23, and continues Friday, April 24, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4-7.

The following is a list of the other 16 prospects who will be attending the draft in person:

Player Position College David Bailey LB Texas Tech Rueben Bain Jr. DE Miami (Fla.) Mansoor Delane DB LSU Caleb Downs DB Ohio State Keldric Faulk DE Auburn Colton Hood DB Tennessee Makai Lemon WR USC Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame Francis Mauigoa OL Miami (Fla.) Kayden McDonald DT Ohio State Kadyn Proctor T Alabama Arvell Reese LB Ohio State Ty Simpson QB Alabama Sonny Styles LB Ohio State Carnell Tate WR Ohio State Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State

Thieneman is viewed as one of the top safety prospects in this class and NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien compares him to Giants S Jevon Holland.

Thieneman, 21, started his career at Purdue and immediately worked his way into the starting lineup. After two seasons, he transferred to Oregon.

He earned second-team All-Big 10, third-team All-American and Big 10 Freshman of the Year in 2023, and was named first-team All-Big 10 and first-team All-American in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Thieneman recorded 306 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, eight interceptions and 14 pass deflections in 39 career games.

We will have more on Thieneman and the draft as we approach the big night in Pittsburgh tomorrow.