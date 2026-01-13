Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq Declaring For 2026 NFL Draft

According to Matt Zenitz, Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq is declaring to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

He’s among the top tight ends available in this year’s draft and could be a top-10 pick when it’s all said and done.

Sadiq led all college football tight ends in touchdowns in 2025 with eight scores.

Sadiq, 20, was a four-star recruit and signed with Oregon as the top prospect out of Idaho. He was named Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2025 and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.

During his college career at Oregon, Sadiq appeared in 42 games and recorded 80 receptions for 892 yards (11.2 YPC) and 11 touchdowns, to go along with nine carries for 42 yards (4.7 YPC).