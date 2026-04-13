Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq Taking Four 30 Visits

Per SI.com’s Bri Amaranthus, Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq has completed two top-30 visits and has two more scheduled as of now.

Here’s a list of teams Sadiq has visited or scheduled visits with, per Amaranthus:

Browns Chiefs Eagles Vikings

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Sadiq, 21, was a four-star recruit and signed with Oregon as the top prospect out of Idaho. He was named Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2025 and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Saqiq as the best tight end in the upcoming class with a first to second-round gradel

During his college career at Oregon, Sadiq appeared in 42 games and recorded 80 receptions for 892 yards (11.2 YPC) and 11 touchdowns, to go along with nine carries for 42 yards (4.7 YPC).

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.