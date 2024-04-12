Oregon WR Troy Franklin Had Official Visits With Five Teams

According to Mike Garafolo, Oregon WR Troy Franklin has taken official visits with at least five teams including the Bills, Jets, Patriots, Panthers, and Browns.

He’s considered among the top receivers available in the 2024 NFL Draft and is projected as a late first- or early second-round prospect.

Franklin, 21, was a two-year starter at Oregon and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2023.

During his three-year college career, Franklin recorded 160 receptions for 2,483 yards (15.5 YPC) and 25 touchdowns.