Other Teams View Kayvon Thibodeaux As Available In Trade

Per Connor Hughes, the Giants are listening to trade offers for OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, and the belief from other teams is he will eventually be dealt.

Earlier this week, Giants GM Joe Schoen said the plan was that DT Dexter Lawrence will be back next year, but he wasn’t as definitive about Thibodeaux. Hughes echoed Schoen’s comments about Lawrence, and thinks they will entertain a trade for Thibodeaux if it helps them now and going forward.

Thibodeaux, 25, was selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $33.3 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed.

He spent a portion of the 2024 season on injured reserve and was activated in November. The Giants picked up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option this past April, which will pay him over $14 million for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Thibodeaux appeared in 10 games for the Giants and made 10 starts, recording 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two pass defenses.

