Packers Activate OL Jacob Monk, Among Three Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster moves for their Week 7 game against the Cardinals.
The full list includes:
- Packers activated C/G Jacob Monk from injured reserve.
- Packers elevated DL Arron Mosby and RB Pierre Strong Jr to their active roster.
The Packers placed Monk on injured reserve coming out of the preseason.
Monk, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2024. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4.3 million contract with Green Bay.
In 2024, Monk appeared in 10 games for the Packers, but did not make a start for them.
