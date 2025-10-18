Packers Activate OL Jacob Monk, Among Three Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster moves for their Week 7 game against the Cardinals.

The full list includes:

Packers activated C/G Jacob Monk from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Packers elevated DL Arron Mosby and RB Pierre Strong Jr to their active roster.

The Packers placed Monk on injured reserve coming out of the preseason.

Monk, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2024. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4.3 million contract with Green Bay.

In 2024, Monk appeared in 10 games for the Packers, but did not make a start for them.