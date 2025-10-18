Packers Activate OL Jacob Monk, Among Three Roster Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster moves for their Week 7 game against the Cardinals.

Packers Helmet

The full list includes:

  • Packers activated C/G Jacob Monk from injured reserve.
  • Packers elevated DL Arron Mosby and RB Pierre Strong Jr to their active roster.

The Packers placed Monk on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. 

Monk, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2024. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4.3 million contract with Green Bay. 

In 2024, Monk appeared in 10 games for the Packers, but did not make a start for them.

