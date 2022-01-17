Packers Activate OL Lucas Patrick From COVID-19 List

The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday they have activated OL Lucas Patrick from the COVID-19 list.

Patrick, 28, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad.

Green Bay brought him back a futures contract for 2017 and later on exclusive rights deals.

Patrick was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2020 before signing a two-year, $3.6 million extension with the Packers. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in March.

In 2021, Patrick has played in 17 games for the Packers, starting in 13 of them primarily at center. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 32 center out of 39 qualifying players.