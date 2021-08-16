Packers Activate OLB Za’Darius Smith & S Will Redmond From NFI List

The Green Bay Packers officially activated OLB Za’Darius Smith and S Will Redmond from the non-football injury list on Monday.

There was a report from last month Smith was believed to be unhappy with his contract in Green Bay. However, there hasn’t been any buzz about this since then.

Smith, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.

Smith had two years remaining on his contract and was set to make a base salary of $10.25 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Smith appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and recorded 52 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two recoveries and two passes defended.