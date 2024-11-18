Packers Activate RB MarShawn Lloyd

The Green Bay Packers announced they have activated third-round RB MarShawn Lloyd from injured reserve.

He’s been out since early this season with a hamstring injury. However, Lloyd came down with appendicitis this week and needed surgery, so Rob Demovsky points out he could go back on the injured list soon.

Teams can put players on injured reserve and designate them to return multiple times but they only get eight activations from IR a season.

Lloyd, 23, was a third-round pick to the Packers out of USC in the 2024 draft. He signed a four-year, $5.8 million rookie deal through 2027 with a base salary of $795,000 in 2024.

In 2024, Lloyd has appeared in one game for the Packers and rushed six times for 15 yards along with catching one pass for three yards.