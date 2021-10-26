Packers Activate WR Malik Taylor From COVID-19 List

According to Field Yates, the Packers have activated WR Malik Taylor from the COVID-19 list.

It’s just in the nick of time as well, as it looks like Green Bay will need as much depth as possible at wideout for Thursday night’s game.

Taylor, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after.

Taylor caught on with the Packers and returned to Green Bay this offseason on an exclusive rights contract.

In 2021, Taylor has appeared in five games for the Packers and caught two passes for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.