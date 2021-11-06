Packers Activate WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Elevate QB Blake Bortles

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have activated WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling from injured reserve and are also elevating QB Blake Bortles to their active roster.

Valdes-Scantling, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus. He is set to become a free agent in 2022 following this season.

Valdes-Scantling will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Valdes-Scantling has appeared in three games for the Packers and caught six passes for 76 yards and one touchdown.

