Packers Activating C Elgton Jenkins Off NFI List

Bill Huber reports the Packers are activating C Elgton Jenkins off the NFI list on Monday.

Per Huber, HC Matt LaFleur said Jenkins will be limited to individual drills first.

Jenkins, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus.

Jenkins was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2024, Jenkins appeared in and started all 17 games for the Packers.