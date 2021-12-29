Packers Activating CB Jaire Alexander From IR

Packers HC Matt LaFleur told reporters on Wednesday that they are activating CB Jaire Alexander from injured reserve.

It remains to be seen when Alexander will return to game action, but Green Bay had until today to make this move or he would have been out for the season.

Doesn’t mean he’ll play this week, but importantly gives Alexander a chance to play this season.

Alexander has been recovering from a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. The team elected to avoid season-ending surgery in the hopes he’d be able to make it back.

Alexander, 24, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million dollar rookie deal that included a $6.844 million dollar signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander is set to make a base salary of $13.294 million, fully guaranteed, in 2022 under the fifth-year option.

In 2021, Alexander has appeared in four games for the Packers, recording 13 tackles, three pass deflections, and one interception.